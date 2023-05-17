Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.