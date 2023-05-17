Brokers Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after purchasing an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

