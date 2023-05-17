Brokers Offer Predictions for Eguana Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.

EGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

About Eguana Technologies

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

