Brokers Offer Predictions for Fuel Tech, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

