Brokers Offer Predictions for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $36.64.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

