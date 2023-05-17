Brokers Set Expectations for Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

