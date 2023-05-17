Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:BN opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

