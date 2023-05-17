Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 162,213 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after acquiring an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

