Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burberry Group in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,310 ($28.94) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.19) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,166.22.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

