Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.