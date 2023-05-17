California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lantheus worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.
Lantheus Price Performance
LNTH opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantheus Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
