California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lantheus worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,018 shares of company stock worth $18,461,067. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.