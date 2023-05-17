Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,517 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,646 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

