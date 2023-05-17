Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,991,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,848,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,213.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

Featured Articles

