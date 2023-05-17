Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $3.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.