Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on VolitionRx Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at VolitionRx

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.