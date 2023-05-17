Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.02).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

