Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $755.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.