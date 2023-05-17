Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253 ($3.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of £644.63 million, a P/E ratio of -586.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 194.30 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.90.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%.

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.