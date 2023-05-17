Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Announces Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OFSTF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFSTF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carbon Streaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

