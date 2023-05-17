Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $51,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.