CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Critical Comparison

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cipher Mining and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $24.93 million 24.36 -$39.05 million ($0.12) -20.33 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cipher Mining and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 424.81, suggesting that its share price is 42,381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCUR beats Cipher Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CCUR

(Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

