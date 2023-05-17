Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.