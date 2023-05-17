Cenovus Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

