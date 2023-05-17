Centerra Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

