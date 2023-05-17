Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 168,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 190,948 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $6.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

