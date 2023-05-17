Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Insider Edward Grobler Acquires 520,833 Shares

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Rating) insider Edward Grobler bought 520,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.98 ($16,778.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment-as-a-service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

