Chardan Capital Weighs in on Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.90). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RNA opened at $10.95 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $775.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

