Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

