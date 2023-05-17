Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Insider Activity

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

