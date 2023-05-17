Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Insider Activity
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.