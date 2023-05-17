Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

