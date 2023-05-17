China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.43.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
