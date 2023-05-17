China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

