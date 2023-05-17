China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

