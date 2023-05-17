Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $192,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $465.96 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

