Citigroup Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.