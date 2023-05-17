Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $94.69.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.