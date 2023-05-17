Citigroup Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after buying an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.