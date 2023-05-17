Citigroup Inc. Sells 493,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

