Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after buying an additional 812,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 785,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

