Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin Buys 14,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Citizens Stock Performance
Citizens stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.52.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
