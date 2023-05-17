Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin Buys 14,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Performance

Citizens stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.