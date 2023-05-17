CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $44,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

