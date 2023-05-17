Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

