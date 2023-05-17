Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.4 %

Coffee stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

