Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Up 6.5% After Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 254,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,571,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

