Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

