Comparing Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) and Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) and Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 12.62% 14.11% 1.14% Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.76% -4.21% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Itaú Chile and Friendly Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.00 $477.12 million $0.76 N/A Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 1.90 -$990,000.00 ($0.45) -14.18

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itaú Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

