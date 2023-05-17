COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. Citigroup cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.50. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 106.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 1,308,996 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $5,472,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 397,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

