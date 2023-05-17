Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 880,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

