Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Compugen Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Compugen

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

