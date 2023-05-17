Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Consolidated Water Trading Up 13.4 %
Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
