Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCOGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,881 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

