Contrasting InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) & RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals -1,049.32% -149.70% -113.47% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3,306.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals $1.61 million 2.37 -$18.60 million ($24.14) -0.05 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.10 million N/A N/A

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. The company's prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; INM-405 for the treatment of pain; and cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. In addition, it offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

